Dividend Assets Capital LLC Acquires 394 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,768,000 after acquiring an additional 91,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after acquiring an additional 319,268 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,529,000 after acquiring an additional 199,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,956,000 after purchasing an additional 132,892 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $113.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.72. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.53 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

