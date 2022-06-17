Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 1,030 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 489,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,528,000 after buying an additional 96,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.53.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

