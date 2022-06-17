Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 300 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 521,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,773,000 after purchasing an additional 105,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $47.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $266.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

