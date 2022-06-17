Dividend Assets Capital LLC Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 75,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Shares of MRK opened at $84.89 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

