Don R. Kornstein Acquires 4,000 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CZR stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

