DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Up to $6.18

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.18, but opened at $6.49. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 1,037 shares.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.00 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35.
DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
