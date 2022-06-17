DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Up to $6.18

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.18, but opened at $6.49. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 1,037 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.00 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DRDGOLD by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 317.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares during the period. 11.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

