Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Up 41.7% in May

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS:EBCOY opened at $19.49 on Friday. Ebara has a fifty-two week low of $19.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09.

Get Ebara alerts:

About Ebara (Get Rating)

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems Business, Environmental Plants Business, and Precision Machinery Business segments. The company offers large, high pressure, API, cryogenic, and standard pumps, as well as blowers and fans to water and energy facilities; centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, and gas expanders to oil refining and petrochemical plants; and centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers/heaters, square-type cooling towers, and screw modular chillers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.