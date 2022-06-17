Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $78.46

Shares of Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.46 ($0.95) and traded as high as GBX 79 ($0.96). Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at GBX 79 ($0.96), with a volume of 360,920 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 80.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £166.95 million and a P/E ratio of 4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36, a current ratio of 22.33 and a quick ratio of 22.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a GBX 0.42 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Ediston Property Investment’s payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

