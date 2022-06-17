Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW stock opened at $87.73 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $605,384.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,715 shares of company stock valued at $24,986,114. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.