EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Acquires New Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 2.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.44.

ETSY stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The business had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,664.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

