EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Acquires New Stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,782 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth $37,778,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,642,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,713,000 after acquiring an additional 651,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $34,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,084 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $74,429.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,778.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $579,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,686 shares of company stock worth $825,504. 25.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WRBY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.55. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

