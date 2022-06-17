EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Acquires Shares of 4,248 SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,495,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,848,000 after purchasing an additional 265,954 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 315,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,473,000 after purchasing an additional 161,452 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,978,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $2,599,310.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,925,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.14.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $109.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $108.77 and a one year high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply (Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.