EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Buys Shares of 26,739 BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 21.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after buying an additional 138,319 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 3.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.88. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $72.20.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,497 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,448.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $39,068.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,226.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,589 shares of company stock worth $1,666,779 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

