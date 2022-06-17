EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at $14,021,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,956,000 after acquiring an additional 499,379 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 827,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after acquiring an additional 398,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 215.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 226,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 575,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 163,610 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $10.06 on Friday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $29.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

