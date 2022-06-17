EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Makes New Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,876 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Barclays cut shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.06.

In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,910 shares of company stock worth $8,490,982. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $68.48 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

