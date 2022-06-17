EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Makes New Investment in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Glaukos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Glaukos from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $42.22 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $87.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.49.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

