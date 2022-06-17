EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Purchases Shares of 16,474 Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,474 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,118 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,289,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,624,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.51. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 82.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $205.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,140.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $106,883.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,604.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,485 shares of company stock worth $2,245,490 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

