EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Purchases Shares of 34,630 Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 23,092 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLNK. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.13.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $14.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.01. Blink Charging Co. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $618.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 3.60.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 220.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Profile (Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.