Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Price Target Cut to $17.50 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NYSE EFC opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 39.86 and a current ratio of 39.86. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $770.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.89.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 63.71% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.03%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 19,707.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

