Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endo International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

Get Endo International alerts:

ENDP stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Endo International has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $652.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.09 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 72.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Endo International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Endo International by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 452,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Endo International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after buying an additional 425,177 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Endo International by 161.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 263,322 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter worth about $681,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endo International (Get Rating)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.