Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 240,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,666,630 shares.The stock last traded at $5.16 and had previously closed at $5.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 554.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 474,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 401,543 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 193.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 581,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 383,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Enel Américas by 1.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,761,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Enel Américas SA, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, operates, generates, transfers, transforms, distributes, and sells electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

