EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Gap Up to $3.80

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $4.02. EQRx shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 24,936 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on EQRX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47.

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.34. Analysts forecast that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx during the first quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx during the first quarter worth approximately $4,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

EQRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQRX)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

