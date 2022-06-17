Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to $215.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

EFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $256.92.

NYSE EFX opened at $170.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.13. Equifax has a one year low of $169.25 and a one year high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

