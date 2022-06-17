Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to $227.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $227.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $259.83.

NYSE EFX opened at $170.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.13. Equifax has a twelve month low of $169.25 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,646 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Equifax by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

