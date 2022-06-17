Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Down 3.1%

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 162,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,076,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.03.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 105.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -18.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 519.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,491 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 209,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 304,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

