Eric Etchart Sells 6,000 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:GGG opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

