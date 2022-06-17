Ernest S. Rady Purchases 10,000 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $299,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,179,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,260,158.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AAT stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $40.83.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

AAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $35.00 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 50.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 106,796 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the third quarter worth about $4,451,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.