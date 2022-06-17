ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) by 286.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507,239 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 1.56% of ESSA Pharma worth $9,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPIX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 54,827 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 618.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 121,800 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech sold 25,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $146,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,990,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,195,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ESSA Pharma from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of EPIX stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.58. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

