Essex Savings Bank Acquires Shares of 1,437 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.44.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $1,141,682. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAR stock opened at $145.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.22. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

