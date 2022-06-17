Essex Savings Bank Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 48,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 76,965 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,636,000 after buying an additional 24,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,823,000. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,870,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $156.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $390.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $154.01 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Cowen lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

