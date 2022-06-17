Essex Savings Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

GOOGL opened at $2,120.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,333.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2,616.54. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

