Essex Savings Bank Invests $209,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC opened at $449.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $492.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $459.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.69.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Argus raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.