Essex Savings Bank Invests $220,000 in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404,285 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 833,125 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,391,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,107,255,000 after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,519,000 after purchasing an additional 240,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,591,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $980,957,000 after acquiring an additional 764,744 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE CP opened at $67.68 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.30%.
CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.86.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.