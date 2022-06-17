Essex Savings Bank Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

AMD opened at $82.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.57 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $132.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.