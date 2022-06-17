Essex Savings Bank Purchases New Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,121,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,132,257,000 after buying an additional 57,229 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $1,895,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ALB opened at $202.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.36 and its 200 day moving average is $221.48. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.95, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.21.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

