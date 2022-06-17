Essex Savings Bank Sells 476 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.0% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $266.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

