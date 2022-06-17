Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Given New $200.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $224.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.90.

NYSE EXR opened at $159.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $156.70 and a 12 month high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,657,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,268,000 after purchasing an additional 791,859 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,793,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,162,000 after purchasing an additional 632,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,884,000 after purchasing an additional 612,842 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

