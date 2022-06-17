Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Shares Gap Down to $4.92

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.92, but opened at $4.55. Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FATH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

