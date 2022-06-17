Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Cut to £145 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Societe Generale from £190 ($230.61) to £145 ($175.99) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FERG. HSBC upgraded Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ferguson from $194.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Ferguson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8,480.71.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $105.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $105.58 and a 52-week high of $183.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.17 and its 200 day moving average is $144.57.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferguson will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,679,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $190,734,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 649.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

