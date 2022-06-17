First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FR. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.66.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $46.67 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.94.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FR. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

