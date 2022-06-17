First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
FGB opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $4.36.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th.
About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
