First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FGB opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $4.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

