Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 670,853 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 29,125 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $13,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.