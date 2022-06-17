Forum Financial Management LP Acquires New Holdings in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. Forum Financial Management LP owned about 0.06% of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 69,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:OUSA opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.50. O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80.

