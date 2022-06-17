Forum Financial Management LP Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,308,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $194.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.00. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.