Forum Financial Management LP Acquires Shares of 47,106 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,106 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $15,843,000. Microsoft accounts for 0.8% of Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $244.97 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.49 and a 200-day moving average of $296.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.43.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

