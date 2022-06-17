Forum Financial Management LP Buys New Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.30.

Shares of HZNP opened at $79.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $2,734,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 580,073 shares of company stock worth $61,939,180. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

