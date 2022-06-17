Forum Financial Management LP Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 106,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 294.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $170.70 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.53 and a 200-day moving average of $206.99.

