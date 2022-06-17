Forum Financial Management LP Buys New Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $585.00 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $530.96 and a 1 year high of $748.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $645.97 and a 200 day moving average of $663.84.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.58.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.