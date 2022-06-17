Forum Financial Management LP Invests $551,000 in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 27,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. Societe Generale downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. DNB Markets raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.94.

NYSE EQNR opened at $34.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $39.15.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.43%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

