Forum Financial Management LP Invests $560,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $54.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

